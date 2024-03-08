Netflix's The Gentlemen Series Shares A Title With The Movie, But Does Its Own Thing

As you can see, both movie and show deal with cannabis empires and shady characters. But as the official logline for the series states, "The series is set in the world of The Gentlemen film, with a whole new cast, combining Hollywood talent and British film and TV legends. The series offers depth into this criminal world and a new story to get stuck into." So there you have it: the show and the film share a name, but they're different stories with different characters. Theo James, who stars in the TV series, said in an interview via Netflix that "the world of this TV show is inspired by the movie, but the actual narrative is very different."

As for Guy Ritchie, he states that he "felt within 'The Gentlemen' I could have at least have continued with another film." Ritchie also says making the jump from film to show "actually turned out to be easier than I anticipated." He adds:

"You feel that this could run and run ... the characters take on their own life, all you have to do is establish a character and create their own voice, and then couple that with an actor and we're off to the races."

The film, which has an incredible cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, and a scene-stealing Hugh Grant, was a commercial hit, but it seems like it was easier for Ritchie to continue the story (or at least a story set in the same world) on Netflix rather than make a whole new film. "The Gentlemen" series, which stars Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Vinnie Jones, is now streaming on Netflix. Is it worth watching? If you enjoyed the movie, you'll probably get a kick out of the series. But it'll help to watch the movie first, even if the stories are different.