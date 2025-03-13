Reacher Season 3's Ratings Broke A Huge Prime Video Record

Jack Reacher is kind of like a white American Hercules, living as a drifter and doing heroic things as he either stumbles upon problems or has them brought before him. He's ex-Army and has a pretty strict code of conduct, making him sort of like what the chivalric knights errant were supposed to be. This also makes Reacher the polar opposite of the many jaded, brooding antiheroes of contemporary television, which is quite refreshing. Reacher himself is relatively unproblematic and it's honestly just fun to watch him flex his muscles and kick some bad guy butt without worrying about a tragic backstory or some depressing aspect of his life. It's really no wonder that people have decided to tune in en masse. (When you add in the dry humor that Ritchson has incorporated from the Reacher novels into his performance, coupled with his general dreaminess, it's a surprise more people aren't watching, really.)

"Reacher" has now drawn around 54.6 million viewers globally based on streaming data from season 3's first 19 days, which is a 0.5% increase from viewership for season 2 in the same time period. That's a decent little jump and bodes well for the series, but what's more interesting is that more than half of the audience is based internationally. That means it's not just Americans who are watching the heroic himbo as he tries to rescue an undercover agent this season (complete with his very own "Rambo" moment), but also people all around the world. With that kind of success, it's safe to say Prime Video made the right call in ordering season 4 ahead of time.

"Reacher" is streaming on Prime Video.