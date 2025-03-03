How Tall Is Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher In The Series Vs. The Books?

It's no secret that a big part of Jack Reacher's appeal is simply that he's a big guy with a talent for punching bad guys really well. Author Lee Child didn't overthink the formula when crafting his series of novels, proving that simplicity is often the best approach to concocting reliably enduring characters and stories. In fairness, though, there are multiple facets to Reacher's personality. He's driven by an almost preternatural commitment to chivalry and justice and has a set of "rules" which are crystalised in the aptly-titled 2012 book "Jack Reacher's Rules." He's famously itinerant, travelling the United States after his discharge from the military police and rarely staying in one place for longer than a few days — that is, unless he's drawn into one of the webs of intrigue that so frequently ensnare the ex-military policeman. Even with these traits acknowledged, there's no escaping the fact that the man's size is not only his most obvious feature, but perhaps his most integral. After all, it's his hulking frame that allows him to be so steadfastly committed to meting out his form of justice. The man isn't scared of anyone of anything, and Child's simile-laden descriptions of the character reveal why.

At one point, Reacher is described as having "a six-pack like a cobbled city street, a chest like a suit of NFL armor, biceps like basketballs, and subcutaneous fat like a Kleenex tissue." In "The Midnight Line," he's said to have "a fist the size of a supermarket chicken," while another book describes him as "extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged" with "hands the size of dinner plates." All of which could be equally applied to Alan Ritchson, who plays Child's hero in the Prime Video series "Reacher."

Ritchson has already proved he's a better Jack Reacher than Tom Cruise, who played the character in 2012's "Jack Reacher" and 2016's "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back." While Cruise did an admirable job, the 5-ft 7-inch star just wasn't quite built the way fans expected, and with size being such an integral part of the character, the "Mission: Impossible" star's run just didn't quite measure up. Ritchson, on the other hand is basically about as book-accurate as you can get, comfortably projecting Reacher's imposing aura. But just how accurate is Ritchson's Reacher? Well, if we're talking pure height, he's pretty darn close.