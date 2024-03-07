Alan Ritchson's Quest To Achieve Reacher's Proper Weight Sent Him To The Hospital

By now, any fan of Jack Reacher will know the story of how Prime Video's "Reacher" series came to be. Once the Tom Cruise-led films were out of the way, fans demanded a more physically imposing leading man, which they got with the Alan Ritchson-starring "Reacher" — Prime Video's steaming series that topped Nielsen streaming charts in 2022.

An essential part of the Jack Reacher character is his size. Described as being six-foot-five, between 220 and 250 pounds, and having a 50-inch chest, the former military police officer is a giant brute of a man whose physically imposing presence belies a heart of gold and a keen sense of justice. So, when the 205-pound Alan Ritchson came in to audition for the Jack Reacher streaming series, he was almost there in terms of physical proportions but not quite. As such, Amazon wasn't initially sure about casting the "Titans" actor.

That might seem unbelievable considering how well fans have since responded to his debut as Jack Reacher. But at the time, the importance of the leading man's size can't be overstated. As author of the Jack Reacher novels, Lee Child, explained to Reader's Digest, giving fans a book-accurate version of the protagonist was crucial. The writer said, "I love Tom Cruise, I think he's a great actor and he's certainly a great guy [...] but ultimately the readers felt he was not an accurate representation of Reacher and I've got to defer to the readers." In that sense, the whole point of "Reacher" was to deliver a version of the character who more faithfully represented the man mountain of the novels. Which is probably why, after he was eventually cast, Ritchson took the physical element of the role seriously enough to ultimately require shoulder surgery.