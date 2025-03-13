Reacher Season 3's Biggest Action Scene Pays Homage To A Sylvester Stallone Classic

This post contains spoilers for "Reacher" season 3 episode 6.

Jack Reacher doesn't need to prove himself as a hero at this point. Across 29 books and what is now almost three seasons of Prime Video's "Reacher" series, the character has proven he is every bit the archetypal American action hero, dispatching armies of enemies with ease and weathering the kind of beatings that would snuff out lesser heroes. He's an itinerant former military policeman with an unwavering commitment to justice and chivalry who is always one step ahead of those that dare to cross him. Fans know the formula and Reacher delivers, time and time again.

But there's no doubt this particular American hero is indebted to those that came before him. While he clearly shares a lot in common with other contemporary characters, such as the similarly unstoppable John Wick, he is also quite clearly the modern equivalent of the muscle-bound action heroes that proliferated in the 1980s. Lead actor Alan Ritchson — who is arguably on his way to becoming one of the best action actors of all time — is as close to the hulking 6-foot 5-inch, 250-pound bruiser of Lee Child's popular book series as we're likely to get, and the show makes no attempt to play down his imposing physique — as demonstrated in the latest episode of season 3.

In episode 6, Reacher is seen shirtless once again, accusing Sonya Cassidy's DEA agent Susan Duffy — one of the best things to happen to "Reacher" yet — of sneaking looks at his impressive figure as he changes out of his wetsuit. But the episode also pays homage to one of the most beloved action stars of the '80s with an action sequence that might be its most direct reference to a spiritual Jack Reacher predecessor yet.