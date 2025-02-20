Reacher Season 3's Susan Duffy Is One Of The Best Things To Happen To The Show

This post contains spoilers for Prime Video's "Reacher."

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) — the self-proclaimed "direct descendant of a wanderer" — is back. While season 2 of "Reacher" is based on Lee Child's engrossing "Bad Luck and Trouble," season 3 closely follows "Persuader," the author's seventh novel in the "Jack Reacher" series. The latest season's three-episode premiere already proves that adapting "Persuader" was a good call, with the story gliding from one dramatic high to the next while showcasing the best of what Reacher is capable of. What's more, season 3 cements the fact that no one can improvise or brute force their way through a dangerous mission like Jack Reacher. But of course, Reacher's high-stakes missions are incomplete without some dependable allies having his back, and this time, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) emerges as Reacher's primary partner and confidant.

Duffy makes her presence felt right from the get-go. Episode 1 opens with a seemingly coincidental kidnapping of a kid named Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold), which Reacher helps prevent but ends up accidentally shooting a cop in the process. If you're thinking that such carelessness is unlike Reacher, you would be absolutely right. The curtain is pulled back once we learn that Reacher is on an infiltration mission at the behest of the DEA and that Duffy is closely working with him to pinpoint the whereabouts of a missing undercover agent. As you likely know, Reacher is pretty hard to reach on the move due to his wanderer status, but Duffy succeeds in leveraging a phone call he had made and corners him. While Reacher evades her questions with his telltale straight-faced sarcasm, Duffy makes it amply clear that she isn't afraid to call him out on his nonsense.

This satisfying, crackling partnership makes the latest season feel more thrilling than its previous installments, and Susan Duffy is the wild card female lead that "Reacher" desperately needs to up its ante as an evolving series.