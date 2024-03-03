Why Reacher Season 2 Jumped So Far Ahead In The Books

Following "Reacher" season 1, which set Prime Video viewing records back in 2022, wasn't going to be easy. But the second season of the show was just as sharp and self-aware as its predecessor, while also managing to feel a whole lot bigger. Most of that was because the production wasn't hindered by pandemic-imposed restrictions this time around. But the book on which it was based, "Bad Luck and Trouble," was also an arguably more epic tale than "Killing Floor," the novel used as the basis for season 1.

All in all, author Lee Child has written 28 Jack Reacher books in 26 years, plus a short story collection and a guide to the world of Reacher called "Rules." "Killing Floor" is the first novel in the run, but due to the plethora of source material, "Reacher" showrunner Nick Santora was able to pretty much pick any of the books he liked for season 2. Which is exactly what he did, skipping a whole ten novels and adapting "Bad Luck and Trouble" for season 2.

The story sees Reacher investigate the deaths of some of his former Army special investigations unit members. Rather than being confined to small-town Georgia for this adventure, Alan Ritchson's Reacher could be seen causing untold mayhem across New York City and Atlantic City, with a quick trip to Boston thrown in along the way. All of this made for a much more engaging and large-scale season of TV than "Reacher" season 1. But there was more to Santora and co.'s decision to skip ahead in the books than simply trying to go bigger.