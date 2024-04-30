Fallout Just Became One Of Prime Video's Biggest Hits Ever

"Fallout" is the smash success Amazon Studios has been waiting for. The show, based on the popular video game series of the same name, has become one of the biggest hits to date on Prime Video. Amazon has revealed that the series is now the second-most-watched show in the history of the streaming service, trailing only the mega-budgeted "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

According to Variety, "Fallout" was streamed by 65 million viewers during its first 16 days of release. Amazon made the choice to release the entire first season all at once on April 10. That's closer to the traditional Netflix binge model, rather than the week-to-week episode model that Prime Video has employed in recent years. That may have attracted more viewership in the early going, and that makes the show one of Prime Video's biggest hits ever out of the gate. As such, it's not surprising that the series has already been renewed for a second season.

Streaming metrics are not all that straightforward in terms of determining a success versus a disappointment. Every streamer has its own way of reporting numbers and each streamer is selective in terms of what numbers they report. Third-party services such as Nielsen can offer further insight, but that only goes so far. That being said, 65 million viewers is nothing to sneeze at. This may well be the big mainstream hit that Amazon has been chasing for some time.