What Jack Reacher Author Lee Child Loves About Alan Ritchson's Performance [Exclusive Interview]

In the past, you've spoken about crafting Jack Reacher. You set out to make a character who would be successful, a character who would sell books. And in the past 10 years, ever since I've been reading the books, I've noticed that people from all walks of life would claim him as their own. People who have conservative experience say Jack Reacher's one of theirs, people who are liberal say Jack Reacher's theirs. Does it surprise you to see that Jack Reacher has evolved to mean something to people who have completely divergent beliefs?

Yeah, in a way, it surprises me that he's become as widespread, because you know what show business is like. You cannot possibly predict success. It's always a lucky accident. So I'm very gratified that it spread as far as it did.

In terms of the disparity of people that like Reacher, I'm not that surprised because it's a human quality, I think, that he tries to do the right thing and everybody tries to do the right thing if they can. Their right thing might be different than your right thing, but they're fundamentally trying to do decent behavior in their opinion. So it's a universal trade, I think. Very international as well. Every culture has the same instinct to help if you can, to help somebody out. So I think the universality of it explains why you get all these different types of people liking it.

In your short story, "Second Son," it's a prequel story where we see the teenage Jack Reacher on an Army base in Japan. And reading that short story made me realize that, "Oh, Lee Child is really funny." That short story has a really self-aware style to it where Jack Reacher is having a Jack Reacher adventure even when he is a boy. And it made me realize that you are very much tuned in to the sometimes ridiculous nature of a Jack Reacher story. Do you feel that as a writer, your sense of humor is underrated?

I think, yeah, there is a lot of humor in Reacher. It's a sort of dry, sardonic humor that sometimes goes unobserved. And I think one of the strengths of the Amazon Prime series is that Alan, who really reads the books very carefully, he's noticed it and he mines it and he brings it out to the fore a lot. I'm very happy about that.

But yeah, the humor, if you had [a] sort of word cloud thing for my readers' impressions, I think "humor" would not be a particularly big word, but it's definitely there. And some people notice it, some don't.