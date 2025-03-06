Reacher Season 3 Reminds Us That Jack Reacher's Muscles Are His Second Greatest Strength

This post contains spoilers for episode 5 of "Reacher" season 3.

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is a simple man. He forges his own codes of honor, beats up the bad guys, and stands up for what's right. In many ways, the core appeal of Lee Child's Reacher novel series is that his hero is impossibly strong and that he is easily the biggest man in every room he walks into. Whether he is dangling thugs off buildings or smashing car doors in their faces, Reacher knows that strength can turn the tides of even the most rigged fights and shootouts.

Season 3 of "Reacher" forces Jack Reacher to rein in this dependable strength, as he must play the long game after infiltrating Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) shady inner circle. Moreover, Reacher is no longer the biggest man in the room, thanks to Paulie (Olivier Ritchers), Beck's 7'2" bodyguard who looms over everyone and has it out for our guy. While Reacher gets plenty of opportunities to break limbs and shoot bullets this season, he must rely on yet another innate strength: his unmatched skills as an undercover agent.

Child's "Persuader" is the perfect choice to highlight this quality in Season 3, as it exclusively banks on Reacher's ability to evade suspicion while sneaking in and out of the lion's den. When he's not using his teeny, tiny cellphone to keep DEA agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) updated, Reacher has to surreptitiously gather intel, sneak around a heavily guarded mansion, and earn Beck's trust while eliminating obstacles. There are moments where he messes up big time, coming really close to being outed as the mole, but a combination of his bonkers skills and sheer luck keeps the mission going. Episode 5 drives this point home, as we are now privy to the truth about Dominique Kohl's (Mariah Robinson) horrible death, and the reason why Reacher must not fail before he can get to Francis Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee).

Things go south very early in this episode, with Duffy and fellow DEA agent Guillermo (Roberto Montesinos) being cornered in one of Quinn's warehouses by his henchmen. Reacher is quick to arrive and save the day, proving yet again that he's ever prepared to tackle any curveball thrown at him. So let's take a closer look at his journey as an undercover agent so far.