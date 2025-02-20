How Reacher Season 3 Fixes Every Major Problem With Season 2

The highs of Season 3 start and end with Reacher himself, who's by far the best and most interesting part of the show around him. This is a man who is literally larger than life (to the point where Ritchson once landed himself in the hospital while trying to achieve the massive physique of the character) and is quick to resort to violence, yet he's no Jack Bauer or The Punisher. Reacher is a very principled guy who (rather brutally) beats bullies, kills racists, and tolerates no hate.

After Season 2 focused too much on the people around Reacher, Season 3 takes a more back to basics approach. This time, the focus is entirely on Reacher rather than the team around him. Because he is undercover, his allies are too far away to make a difference, making the first three episodes all about Reacher being alone and having to rely on his brain (and, primarily, his brawn) to get out of tough situations. Ritchson's performance shines through this season; his charm and deadpan comedic timing make Reacher simultaneously a cheeky nerdball and the most intimidating person in the room.

The undercover aspect also gives this season a level of tension and stakes that were missing from Season 2. Reacher simply can't keep his mouth quiet and do as he is told; instead, he risks his position every five minutes by running his mouth off, insulting every single person around him, and shooting people the moment they start asking questions. Rather than play it coy, Reacher keeps pushing his crooked boss (Anthony Michael Hall's Zachary Beck) and demanding things from him.

Indeed, Season 3 is already both one of the funniest seasons of "Reacher" to date and the one with perhaps the highest stakes. Take the scene at the gym in the second episode, in which Reacher tricks Olivier Richter's gigantic villain Paulie into a Bavarian arm wrestling contest merely as an excuse to punch this mountain of a man really hard in the face. It's a bold and audacious thing for Reacher to do, given his situation, but it's also utterly hilarious.