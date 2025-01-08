The Reacher Season 3 Trailer Teases The Best Villain In The Entire Series
Call it the clash of the titans. Throughout the first two seasons of Prime Video's hit streaming series "Reacher," Alan Ritchson's title character has faced off against some of the worst scum of the earth imaginable — all of whom ended up regretting crossing paths with the walking, talking tank. For the upcoming third season, however, more of the same simply wouldn't cut it. It's long past time for an upgrade in terms of enemies, and our vigilante hero might have finally met his match.
Season 3 of "Reacher" is finally upon us and with it comes a hulking mass of muscle who somehow makes Ritchson, scene-stealing star of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" and many others, look absolutely tiny. Based on the seventh book of author Lee Child's incredibly popular series of novels, titled "Persuader," this next installment promises to be bigger and badder than ever. That's courtesy of the addition of actor Olivier Richters as new evil henchman Paulie, a giant of a man who packs a mean punch and an even worse temper. Today, Amazon has released a smashing new trailer to give fans a deep-dive look into what's to come in Reacher's latest adventure ... and, folks, it looks like a doozy.
Check out the footage at the link above!
Reacher season 3 promises to up the ante
It's Reacher going up against Bigger Reacher — that's it, that's the premise. Honestly, with ideas as brilliantly simple as that, it's no wonder the Prime Video series has gone on to become such a ratings powerhouse and I mean that completely without snark. Sometimes, we end up writing about shows like "Yellowstone" and its empire of spinoffs that makes us scratch our heads over why they've become as popular as they are. (I don't mean to speak for anyone else, but I've never actually come across someone in the wild who actually watches those shows.) Other times, well, the appeal is right there on the surface and plain for anyone to see. "Reacher" is very much in that latter category.
Season 3 arrives a little over a year after the well-received second season (as you can see by /Film's positive review at the time here), but with a promise of upping the ante considerably this time around. We've known for a while that season 3 will adapt arguably the best Jack Reacher book, though nothing could've prepared us for the carnage on display in this new trailer. Arm wrestling competitions, dry one-liners, and explosions aplenty all await viewers who are well and truly hooked on this series by now. For its part, Amazon is describing the new season merely as, "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past," with a brevity that our often-reserved title character would wholeheartedly approve of.
"Reacher" comes from main creative developer and showrunner Nick Santora and stars Ritchson as Reacher, along with Maria Sten as Reacher's bestie Frances Neagley (who herself will also be the focus of a planned spinoff series), Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Brian Tee as Quinn, Olivier Ritchers as Paulie, and more. The new season premieres on Prime Video February 20, 2025.