The Reacher Season 3 Trailer Teases The Best Villain In The Entire Series

It's Reacher going up against Bigger Reacher — that's it, that's the premise. Honestly, with ideas as brilliantly simple as that, it's no wonder the Prime Video series has gone on to become such a ratings powerhouse and I mean that completely without snark. Sometimes, we end up writing about shows like "Yellowstone" and its empire of spinoffs that makes us scratch our heads over why they've become as popular as they are. (I don't mean to speak for anyone else, but I've never actually come across someone in the wild who actually watches those shows.) Other times, well, the appeal is right there on the surface and plain for anyone to see. "Reacher" is very much in that latter category.

Season 3 arrives a little over a year after the well-received second season (as you can see by /Film's positive review at the time here), but with a promise of upping the ante considerably this time around. We've known for a while that season 3 will adapt arguably the best Jack Reacher book, though nothing could've prepared us for the carnage on display in this new trailer. Arm wrestling competitions, dry one-liners, and explosions aplenty all await viewers who are well and truly hooked on this series by now. For its part, Amazon is describing the new season merely as, "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past," with a brevity that our often-reserved title character would wholeheartedly approve of.

"Reacher" comes from main creative developer and showrunner Nick Santora and stars Ritchson as Reacher, along with Maria Sten as Reacher's bestie Frances Neagley (who herself will also be the focus of a planned spinoff series), Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Brian Tee as Quinn, Olivier Ritchers as Paulie, and more. The new season premieres on Prime Video February 20, 2025.