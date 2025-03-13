Reacher Season 3 Just Showed Us What That Neagley Spin-Off Could Look Like

This post contains spoilers for episode 6 of "Reacher" season 3.

"Reacher" might be about a lone hero wandering the United States, but Alan Ritchson's righteous vigilante isn't completely alone. Season 1 of the hugely-popular Prime Video series introduced us to a close friend of the titular hero: Maria Sten's Frances Neagley.

The capable former soldier joined her former boss towards the end of the first season and became an instant fan-favorite. Then, in season 2, "Reacher" introduced a whole team of Army badasses, with Reacher's former 110th Special Investigations Unit reuniting with their leader to track down the villain responsible for offing their ex-colleagues. Neagley was, of course, part of that crew. In fact, the book on which season 2 was based, "Bad Luck and Trouble," featured Neagley as a main character, so it was only right she played a central role in the second season. This decision apparently went over well with fans, as Prime Video announced in October 2024 that Neagley would be getting her own spin-off series (via Deadline).

Before we see Reacher's friend and fellow badass venture out on her own, however, we have season 3 of "Reacher," which delivers more Neagley action ahead of her own show's debut. Working as a private investigator in Chicago, Sten's character is drawn into Reacher's latest debacle after the ex-military police officer asks her to run a background check on the season's main villain, Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee). Unfortunately for Neagley, this puts her in Quinn's sights. Fortunately for us, though, it means we get to see the 110th alum deal out some carnage of her own in a solo action sequence that bodes very well for her upcoming spin-off series.