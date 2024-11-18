Αmazon Prime Video's New No.1 TV Series Could Be The Next Reacher

Amazon Prime Video's latest hit series, "Cross" is very much in the lineage of shows like "Reacher" and "Jack Ryan. "Reacher" broke records when it hit Prime Video, immediately proving popular with its pulpy action driven by a true mountain of a man in Alan Ritchson, who finally gave fans a book-accurate Jack Reacher. Those novels, written by British author Lee Child, are immensely popular in their own right, which all but guaranteed that the streaming adaptation would — much like "Yellowstone" — become a hit with dads across the world.

There's not much to the "Reacher" formula beyond "Big man who's good at punching people goes around punching people." Of course, there are a few dad-centric accoutrements, such as Reacher being a former military policeman and a sort of tacit conservatism that undergirds the whole thing. But essentially, "Reacher" is like John Wick with a big boy in the lead. Similarly, the John Krasinksi-starring "Jack Ryan" is adapted from the Tom Clancy novels and follows a preternaturally gifted CIA agent who always manages to come out on top.

Now it seems Amazon Prime is eager to double down on the success of both series with "Cross," a show based on the "Alex Cross" books by James Patterson about a Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC) detective. In the series, Alex Cross is a forensic psychologist and D.C. Metro Detective played by Aldis Hodge ("Black Adam"), who tracks down serial killers. (It's this serial killer aspect which offers something a little different from the other shows of this kind.) There have already been three film adaptations based on the character, beginning with the 1997 Morgan Freeman-led film "Kiss the Girls," but he's now made his streaming era debut. And once again, it looks like Prime Video has struck gold, as "Cross" is currently dominating the streamer's most-watched TV charts.