Netflix's 6-Episode Western Drama Is Being Called The Australian Yellowstone

"Territory" tells the story of a fight for ownership of the world's (fictional) largest cattle station, Marianne Station, which has been in the Lawson family for generations. After a suspicious riding accident takes out the Lawson heir things get complicated, and everyone and their mother makes a bid to take over the massive cattle operation.

One of the biggest draws of "Territory" is that it offers a different landscape than "Yellowstone," as it was filmed on location across the Northern Territory and South Australia, in remote locations including the massive working, real-world cattle station Tipperary Station. Marianne Station is inspired by Australia's Anna Creek Station, which is larger than the state of New Jersey. That's right, the Lawson family and their many adversaries are fighting for an empire on land that's larger than a U.S. state. Those are some serious stakes, and they come with larger-than-life characters to rival the Dutton family of "Yellowstone."

Robert Taylor stars as the aging patriarch Colin, who is about as toxic and misogynistic as they come. Eldest son Graham (Michael Dorman) was passed over for succession because he's an alcoholic and married Emily (the always incredible Anna Torv of "Fringe" and "Mindhunter"), who comes from a rival clan of ranchers known for thieving. They will have to contend with evil mining company magnate Sandra (Sara Wiseman), Emily's family, her ex, the Aboriginal community, and much more if they're going to keep the Station.