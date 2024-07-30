The correct order to watch the Alex Cross movies

As said above, there are three Alex Cross movies. The first is "Kiss the Girls," directed by Gary Fleder. Morgan Freeman plays Cross, who gets involved with a case that involves the abduction of his niece. As it turns out, there are 10 women who have been abducted by a psycho known only as Casanova. When one of Casanova's victims, Dr. Kate McTiernan (Ashley Judd), escapes from captivity, Cross teams up with her to try to find the rest of the missing women. Released in 1997, "Kiss the Girls" received mostly negative reviews but was a big enough hit to earn itself a sequel.

That sequel was "Along Came a Spider," released in 2001 and directed by Lee Tamahori. Once again, Morgan Freeman played Alex Cross, and once again, he was investigating a kidnapping — this time, the daughter of a senator is abducted by a creep (played by the great creep character actor Michael Wincott) posing as a teacher. There are plenty of twists and turns along the way. Once again, the film garnered less-than-stellar reviews but was still a box office hit. You'd think that would mean another sequel with Freeman in the lead role would get a green light — but that's not what happened.

Instead, Alex Cross wouldn't return to the screen until 2012, in reboot form. This reboot, titled "Alex Cross," saw Tyler Perry take on the title role, with Rob Cohen directing. Perry is kind of blah as the Alex Cross character, but thankfully, Matthew Fox is on hand, hamming it up big time as the film's villain, a psycho killer known as Picasso. Unlike the previous two movies, "Alex Cross" was a box office bomb, and while there were initially plans for Perry to return for a sequel, those plans were ultimately scrapped.