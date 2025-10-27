Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Leaving Paramount (But There's A Catch)

Paramount has been making some big swings lately following its merger with Skydance, but one particular bit of fallout could end up costing the studio its biggest and most reliable creative. As much as major IPs such as "Star Trek" and "Transformers" and the "Mission: Impossible" movies have helped Paramount keep the lights on over the last several years, arguably none have had a greater impact than the television empire built by Taylor Sheridan. From "Yellowstone" (and all its various spin-offs) to "Landman" to "Lioness," the Western-obsessed writer, creator, and occasional actor has done nothing but churn out one hit after another, turning the Paramount+ streaming service into the place to go for those craving some thrilling, star-driven throwbacks to the Hollywood of old. But that might be coming to an abrupt end, if one report is to be believed.

According to Matt Belloni's latest bombshell in his Puck newsletter, Sheridan is setting his sights elsewhere — just as soon as his current deal with Paramount expires after 2028, that is. And, apparently, the new regime change at the top of Paramount is a key reason why. With David Ellison now calling the shots as its CEO (and making all sorts of bold acquisition bids, with Warner Bros. Discovery seemingly at the top of his list), Belloni describes Sheridan as "disappointed" when several studio executives he'd worked with on his various shows were let go or pushed to the sidelines following Ellison's installation as CEO. What's more, new Paramount+ overseer Cindy Holland has reportedly "questioned" the budget levels that Sheridan has traditionally enjoyed on his various productions to this point.

Combined with overtures made by rival studios, all of this adds up to Sheridan deciding to take his talents elsewhere — shockingly, to the greener pastures of NBCUniversal and Peacock.