Paramount Wants To Buy Warner Bros., And That Would Be A Disaster For The Movies

Two years ago, Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav met with Paramount CEO Bob Bakish to discuss the possibility of merging their two companies. At the time, it was believed that Zaslav was in the catbird seat thanks to WBD owning a far more popular streaming service, a breathtakingly deep library of movies, and CNN. Paramount Global, however, owned the broadcast giant CBS. A merger would've given WBD a crucial network foothold that would place it in competition with Comcast (which owns Universal) and Disney (which controls ABC). Ultimately, nothing came of this.

Two years later, thanks in large part to severe mismanagement on behalf of Zaslav, the one-time crown jewel of movie studios is on the market. And now that Paramount Global is owned by the Ellison family (patriarch Larry Ellison is the fourth-wealthiest person in the whole wide world), the once beleaguered media company is reportedly putting together a cash deal on the table to scoop up WBD.

And this will be a disaster for the entertainment industry.

Last month, Ellison scion David estimated that the newly monikered "Paramount: A Skydance Corporation" (these brand names are ludicrously subject to change because billionaires are as stupid as they are awful) would slash $2 billion out of its budget by firing 3,000 employees. That's a big number. When he acquires WBD (it's not an "if" because the Ellisons have appeased President Donald J. Trump by gutting CBS News), who's to say how many other jobs will be eliminated? Another 3,000? More? Also, what are his plans for the movie studio that will be one piece of his spoils?

This is bad all the way around.