5 Reasons Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Is The Best Person To Make The Call Of Duty Film

After many years, numerous attempts, and even the likes of Steven Spielberg wanting to have a crack at it, Paramount is now fully underway in getting a "Call of Duty" live-action adaptation off the ground as a movie that will no doubt require ear plugs to come with your popcorn. One thing the studio needs to be concerned about now, however, is finding the right person to make the story accessible to diehard gamers and non-players alike.

Directors have come and gone trying to take a pass at "Call of Duty," with no success. But Paramount might already have the perfect man for the job. After some excellent films that he's either penned or directed himself and a plethora of programming to stream, all involving either gruff cowboys, gangsters, or globe-trotting war heroes, Taylor Sheridan feels like the perfect fit to shepherd this franchise. In fact, he isn't just one of the best choices to tackle "Call of Duty," he should be the only one on the list, and we have five good reasons why he should be calling the shots when turning one of the biggest video game franchises in the world into a movie that has the potential to be a huge hit.