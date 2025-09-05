Why Activision Turned Down Steven Spielberg's Request To Direct The Call Of Duty Movie

Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest, most beloved filmmakers of all time. He's the man that directed both "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List" in the same year. One of those films went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time up to that point, while the other won the Best Picture Oscar. There's really nothing he can't do when he's firing on all cylinders. That's why it might be surprising to learn that when he pitched a "Call of Duty" film, Activision turned him down.

We only just learned that Paramount has made a deal with Activision to produce a live-action "Call of Duty" movie. Skydance merged with Paramount earlier this year, and it's looking to make a splash as Hollywood's latest media conglomerate. Activision, which is now owned by Microsoft, is also looking to expand the scope of its most successful franchises. When the deal was announced, no talent was attached. But before the deal went through, Spielberg made his plea to be the one to take this beloved video game series to the big screen.

As reported by Puck, Spielberg and his team at Amblin made a pitch to Activision to present his vision for the "Call of Duty" movie. Universal dealmaker Jimmy Horowitz was on board as well. The problem? It would've been Spielberg's way or the highway. That means he would've gotten a big payday, final cut on the film, and full control over production and marketing alike. Activision was reportedly "spooked" by handing over so much control. So, it instead went with David Ellison's pitch for Paramount, which offered the gaming company more creative control throughout the process.

On the one hand, given Hollywood's long history of making bad video game adaptations, Activision's stance makes sense. That's part of the reason why Rockstar never made a "Grand Theft Auto" movie. A studio taking full artistic control over something that can change the image of a multi-billion-dollar property is a huge risk. That having been said, this wasn't just anybody wanting control. This was Steven f*****g Spielberg.