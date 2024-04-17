Director Steven Spielberg Is Quietly Planning Another Movie About Aliens

Spielberg's work in movies about aliens is unparalleled. Between "Close Encounters of the Third Kind, "E.T," the underrated "Taken" (one of the first miniseries on the Sci-Fi Channel), and "War of the Worlds," he's made the case for being our best director when it comes to alien movies. And that's not counting when he returned to that topic in the fourth "Indiana Jones" movie, or even the many alien movies he never got to make.

Spielberg has been in love with outer space since his father showed him a Perseid meteor shower when he was six years old, and he's never let that go. After going fully autobiographical in "The Fabelmans," the idea of Spielberg's next movie is more exciting than ever before. That he seems to be going back to space is already very intriguing; add the fact that his new project is based on an original idea, and our anticipation is already through the roof.

What really seals the deal is David Koepp's involvement. After all, Koepp worked with Spielberg on the masterpiece "Jurassic Park" and is a major reason why the next "Jurassic World" movie is so exciting. Sure, Koepp also collaborated with Spielberg and George Lucas on "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," but let's focus on the positives here. (Also, that movie is better than you remember.)

Spielberg's early science fiction movies were rather biographical, with the filmmaker infusing them with elements from his own childhood and relationship with his parents. Seeing him return to the genre post "The Fabelmans" — after having worked (or not) through that time and those feelings — makes it likely his return to alien movies will be quite different, and that is worth looking forward to.