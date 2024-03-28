Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2 Was Praised By One Of The Best Directors Of All Time

"Dune: Part Two" has officially become a commercial success, passing huge box office milestones and creeping towards the $600 million mark worldwide. Director Denis Villeneuve has thus proven wrong those who said Frank Herbert's celebrated "Dune" novel was "unfilmable," especially when you consider the critical response in conjunction with those box office numbers. "Dune: Part Two" might be a bleak blockbuster, but it's so far managed a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a similarly impressive 95% audience score.

It's safe to say, then, that Villeneuve's epic sci-fi sequel is not only a critical and commercial success but perhaps even a box office savior. Back in February, prior to the film's March debut, /Film's Ryan Scott noted that movie ticket sales were down 15% compared to the same point in 2023, and there's not a movie fan out there who isn't aware of the industry's post-pandemic struggles. As such, "Dune: Part Two" represents a real cinematic triumph, not dissimilar to Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which somehow managed to make almost a billion dollars with three hours of scientists and politicians whisper-shouting at each other like Michael Keaton during the "quiet fight" in "The Other Guys."

All in all then, a pretty good run for "Dune: Part Two" so far, especially when you also consider it's yet another box office success for Warner Bros. and Timothée Chalamet, who only just had another commercial and critical hit with "Wonka." With that in mind, you might wonder how things could get any better for Villeneuve and co. Well, how about effusive praise from a directing legend?