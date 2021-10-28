Denis Villeneuve Thinks Christopher Nolan Is A 'Master,' Doesn't Consider Himself On That Level

Villeneuve, who is French Canadian, made several French-language films like "Incendies" before crossing over into English features in 2013 with "Prisoners." In his filmography, he did a bit more revving up than Nolan before he had his big breakthrough. Nolan first got started with the black-and-white indie feature "Following" in 1998, but the innovative structure of his sophomore effort, "Memento," became such a touchstone for turn-of-the-millennium filmmaking that, by comparison, his career looks like an overnight success. Then, of course, there was his stewardship of Batman on film and everything that followed after that.

"Dune Part Two" is scheduled for 2023, and at that point, we'll be able to look back at the full ten-year run Villeneuve has had, from "Prisoners" to "Dune Part Two." If you stack up the seven movies he'll have made during that time, and compare them to Nolan's six-movie run from "Memento" to "Inception" from 2000 to 2010, I wonder who will stand triumphant in the eyes of cinephiles as the more masterful filmmaker?

Naturally, it's all relative, and this would discount later films Nolan made like "Dunkirk," but it's always fun to entertain such fan debates. Since Villeneuve had a later start than Nolan, maybe he'll always be a little behind, or maybe we can settle for calling them both contemporary masters and leave it at that.