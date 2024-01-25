Christopher Nolan's Tenet Returning To Theaters With Exclusive Dune: Part Two Footage

Sometimes, the best romances are actually bromances. Every now and then, the best stories are actually the ones that you spend the entire runtime struggling to make any sense of whatsoever. But if there's one thing that we can all agree remains eternally true, no matter what, it's this: I ordered my hot sauce an hour ago.

In perhaps the most shamelessly "Dudes rock" news of 2024, Warner Bros. and IMAX are teaming up for a can't-miss theatrical event in celebration of two of our most distinctive and acclaimed blockbuster filmmakers around. Hot on the heels of the news that Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" is coming back to the big screen and bringing along some exclusive "Dune: Part Two" footage with it, we can now look forward to experiencing Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" — the somewhat maligned but undoubtedly memorable film that, against all reason, debuted in the middle of the quarantine era of the pandemic — the way it was originally intended to be seen. Starting on Friday, February 23, 2024, and for a period of one week only, fans will be able to catch the mind-bending Robert Pattinson/John David Washington sci-fi buddy movie on 70mm IMAX, IMAX Digital, and 70mm screens across the United States, Canada, and in "select international markets."

And, yes, these "Tenet" screenings will also include exclusive footage from one of the most highly-anticipated sequels of the decade: "Dune: Part Two." You could almost say that this filmmaker-friendly team-up between Nolan and Villeneuve feels a little reminiscent of Pattinson's Neil and Washington's "Protagonist" becoming best buds in reverse order. Or something. I'm going to level with you, folks — I still don't fully grasp what happened in that movie, but I'll still be first in line to purchase tickets anyway.