Dune Is Returning To IMAX Theaters For One Night Only With An Exclusive Dune 2 Sneak Peek

My Arrakis. My dune. My highly-anticipated theatrical re-release in the most glorious format thus far invented by humankind. Presuming you have a pulse, you're likely bursting with excitement over this year's impending premiere of "Dune: Part Two" and the continuation of Paul Atreides' epic saga. But while we've had to endure quite a few speedbumps along the way, mostly due to the dual strikes that pushed back the release date for "Dune: Part Two" to March of this year, there is some extremely good news on the sand-filled horizon.

In an exciting announcement on Twitter (now referred to as "X" by the most annoying person you know), Warner Bros. and IMAX have jointly revealed that director Denis Villeneuve's first "Dune" film is about to receive its time in the big-screen spotlight once again, for one night only. After its initial rollout was majorly derailed by the (still-ongoing) pandemic, the planned trilogy starter will now give audiences a fresh new chance to experience it the way it was meant to be seen — in the comfort of select IMAX theaters. Oh, and there's also a special treat included in the form of a "sneak peek" at what's likely to be exclusive footage of "Dune: Part Two." Now for the bad news. Yes, this is only open to us privileged patrons who happen to be in North America and, to rub salt in the wound, only have access to IMAX locations in a handful of the biggest cities throughout the country. The gall!

And as if that weren't bad enough already, I'm now about to force you to head on down to check out exactly where and when lucky moviegoers can enjoy "Dune" in all its dazzling splendor on the biggest screens available.