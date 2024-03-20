Dune 2 Passes Huge Box Office Milestone (With Plenty Of Spice Left In The Tank)

"Dune: Part Two" continues to be the savior of the box office as director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel has just passed a major milestone. With a nice start to its fourth week in theaters, the film has now crossed the $500 million mark worldwide. The sequel had already surpassed the first "Dune" globally. Now the question is, just how much can Timothée Chalamet's return as Paul Atreides add to the bottom line? Quite a bit, if all goes well.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's "Dune: Part Two" has now pulled in a grand total of $506.5 million at the global box office, as of Monday. That includes a solid $2.8 domestically on Monday, which was good enough to take the top spot for the day from "Kung Fu Panda 4," which has topped the charts for the past two weekends. So far, the "Dune: Part Two" total includes $207.5 million domestically and $299 million internationally. It doesn't really have any major territories left to open in, but it seems to have a lot of spice left in the tank as it only dropped 38% in its third weekend. Word of mouth for this one is very strong.

The sequel further explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides, finishing the story of Frank Herbert's classic novel. Paul unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against those who destroyed his family, and is then faced with choosing between the love of his life and the fate of the universe as he seeks to prevent a terrible future only he can see. In addition to Chalamet, the film's impressive ensemble includes Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken.