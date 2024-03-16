Dune 2 And Kung Fu Panda 4 Are Dueling For The Box Office Top Spot This Weekend

With no big new releases at the box office this weekend, sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Two" and "Kung Fu Panda 4" are staying seated at the top of the charts. It's a closer race than last week, though, as the second half of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation continues to draw crowds and rake in those lucrative IMAX ticket sales. Deadline reports that "Dune: Part Two" is tracking to gross $28-29 million in its third weekend at the box office, a relatively small drop of around 38% from last week.

The beauty of counter-programming, though, is that two big movies can dominate at the box office without cannibalizing each other (sometimes they can even team up and help each other). After a strong $57.9 million start last weekend, "Kung Fu Panda 4" is tracking for a $31.5 million second weekend, a drop of around 46%.

While Jack Black's kung fu fighting panda looks likely to land the No. 1 spot for a second weekend, it's worth noting that both of these titles have been pulling out ahead of projections. "Dune: Part Two" was tracking for a $75 million opening weekend on its first Saturday, but ended up with $82.5 million. Last weekend, both movies ended up $2-3 million ahead of their Saturday estimates. Whichever movie ends up taking the top spot, it's heartening to see two movies with very different target audiences thriving alongside one another — a welcome respite for theaters after a rough start to the year.