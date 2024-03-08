Mark Wahlberg's Arthur The King Could Be An Under-The-Radar Box Office Hit In The Making

Mark Wahlberg hasn't had a movie in theaters in a couple of years, but he's about to stage a comeback with "Arthur the King." Hailing from Lionsgate, the true story-inspired movie centers on adventure racer Michael Light and a street dog that he befriends during a crucial moment in his life. So, can this man and his dog tale help bring Wahlberg some glory at the box office? Even though that success may be relatively understated, it's looking very much like that could be the case.

The audience-friendly flick hits theaters next weekend, where it will be opening against "The American Society of Magical Negroes" (which figures to have a muted debut). Kristen Stewart's "Love Lies Bleeding" is also expanding into more theaters, although it also figures to have a somewhat limited footprint. This is to say, "Arthur the King" will probably do the best of the weekend's newcomers, with director Simon Cellan Jones' film eyeing an opening somewhere between $11 million and $16 million, per Box Office Pro. It probably won't top the charts (holdovers "Kung Fu Panda 4" and "Dune: Part Two" are poised to duke it out for first and second place), but this movie was never meant to compete for the crown.

Basically, Lionsgate is using this film as counterprogramming. It truly doesn't have any direct competition in the family-friendly, middle-of-the-road drama department. This is a feel-good story that could play very well in middle America. If you don't want an animated movie and giant sci-fi epics aren't your thing, this could end up being the de facto next choice for moviegoers. Given that eOne helped foot the budget, and with Lionsgate distributing, it's wise to assume it kept the cost relatively low. Perhaps not as low as Wahlberg's lowkey hit "Father Stu" ($4 million budget/$21 million box office), but low nonetheless. Let's say less than $30 million and it's got a shot at doing well for itself.