Mark Wahlberg's Father Stu Has Been Re-Edited For PG-13 Re-Release, So Bring Those Kids

Mark Wahlberg may have waited seven months instead of the traditional three days, but the end result is the same: He Is Risen! This holiday season, the well-known hamburger salesman and occasional actor is set to return to a theater near you, where he will star in a movie that already came out earlier this year. That's right, your prayers have indeed been answered — "Father Stu" is back and he's got a new subtitle.

After taking half a year to process, Marky Mark has solved the mystery of "Father Stu" and its low box office returns: the faith-based drama was too hardcore for its target audience! So despite a pretty reasonable yield of $21 million against a $4 million budget, the biopic is being re-released in theaters as "Father Stu: Reborn" (a decision that blithely ignores the much funnier option, "Father Stu: Born Again"). This version has been edited down for an MPAA rating of PG-13, as opposed to the original R-rating.

Never mind the fact that you can currently watch this movie at home with your Netflix subscription — God and the MPAA have finally granted their express permission for children to head into theaters for a Friday night hang with "Father Stu." Don't squander this opportunity, heathens. Who knows if Wahlberg will hit us back up in seven months with another rerelease!