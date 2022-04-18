Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Box Office Proves The Magic Is Gone

To capitalize on Easter, Sony Pictures released the faith-based "Father Stu" in 2,700 theaters. The bad news for them is that Mark Wahlberg's latest grossed just $5.7 million, coming in at number five. This one also figures to fade fast in the coming weeks, meaning it is probably going to be a theatrical disaster, as its international prospects are not great given that it's a very American, religious-centered movie. Not great, and there's not a whole lot of divine wisdom to impart beyond that.

In more good news for Paramount, "The Lost City" continued to hold extremely well, coming in at number three in its fourth weekend, taking in $6.5 million. That's just a 28% drop from last week, and it now sits at $78.5 million domestically. Its international total is only $9.7 million but that figures to grow as more markets are added in the coming weeks. With a $68 million budget, you've gotta figure this one needs to get somewhere near $150 million, if not closer to $175 million to be an outright theatrical hit, but this is encouraging for the future of the rom-com beyond the streaming world at the very least.

Sony also took it in the teeth with "Morbius" as the Marvel Comics adaptation once again plunged in its third week with just $4.7 million. It now sits at a mere $146 million worldwide which is downright lousy for a superhero movie with an Oscar-winning actor (Jared Leto) in the lead role. The studio may need to rethink its strategy with these "Spider-Man" spin-offs and soon.

Michael Bay's "Ambulance" also didn't fare great, coming in at number seven with $4 million, but its global total is $40.4 million so it has at least made its budget back. Though that is not at all what Universal was hoping and this is a blow for mid-budget programming, which certainly seems like something that can/should be explored more as studios look for ways to win big outside of big franchises.

Looking ahead, we've got a jam-packed weekend with "The Northman," "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," and "The Bad Guys" all opening. How that shakes out will be fascinating to watch as it's tough to imagine there is room for everyone to thrive here.