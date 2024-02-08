Christopher Nolan Watched Steven Spielberg Watching Oppenheimer

Whatever you think of the man's films, there's no denying Christopher Nolan is one of the most respected and successful directors working today. Just take a look at "Oppenheimer," which has become nothing short of a phenomenon since it arrived in 2023. Not only did the film make almost a billion dollars to become one of the biggest hits of last year, it opened the door to what Nolan himself termed a "post-franchise world." That's a fair statement considering "Oppenheimer" became a smash hit simply by presenting three hours of scientists and politicians talking in hushed tones about the potential annihilation of the human race.

All of that success followed a shaky debut for Nolan's previous film, "Tenet," which was given a release by Warner Bros. during the height of the global pandemic. That resulted in a $360 million box office take which was still impressive for a movie released while the world was on lockdown. Still, a lot of people, including Quentin Tarantino, were confused by "Tenet" making for an unusual blot on Nolan's otherwise impressive track record.

With its massive success and 13 Oscar noms, however, "Oppenheimer" has restored balance to the universe, confirming that Nolan not only remains a solid box office bet but one of the most respected and influential directors working today. But even he can't yet claim to command as much respect as the man who has consistently delivered classic after classic for the better part of 50 years. The British filmmaker recently revealed he was given the opportunity to screen his biopic for Steven Spielberg prior to release, and had to be at least slightly nervous — especially since he insisted on watching Spielberg as he took in "Oppenheimer."