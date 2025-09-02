Paramount's Call Of Duty Movie Has To Overcome One Big Problem
One of the biggest video games ever is becoming a movie. Paramount has announced a new partnership with gaming giant Activision that will bring "Call of Duty" to the big screen. Activision previously had a whole "Call of Duty" cinematic universe planned years ago, but it never got off the ground. This time, though, Paramount and its new owner Skydance are ready to get in on the action. But how are they going to make it stand out as more than just another big war movie? That is the question.
According to Deadline, Paramount has signed a film deal with Activision to produce a live-action "Call of Duty" movie. No further details have been revealed, but CEO David Ellison is a major fan of the property and has been making big moves ever since the Paramount merger with Skydance closed several weeks ago. Here's what Ellison had to say about the project:
"As a lifelong fan of 'Call of Duty,' this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original 'Call of Duty,' through 'Modern Warfare' and 'Black Ops,' I've spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don't take lightly. We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve."
"I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand — thrilling longtime fans of 'Call of Duty' while captivating a whole new generation," Ellison concluded.
"Call of Duty" is one of the most recognized brands in all of gaming, and, after seeing Warner Bros. score so big with "A Minecraft Movie" earlier this year to the tune of $957 million at the box office, this seems like a no-brainer. It also presents unique challenges.
The Call of Duty movie makes business sense - if Paramount can pull it off
On the one hand, the "Call of Duty" video game franchise has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide since its inception, making it one of the biggest ever. "Warzone" has over 100 million active players. There is a fiercely loyal, rabid fanbase to service here. That can be a good thing. The problem is that "Call of Duty" isn't like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." This property doesn't have a Mario and Luigi. So, how would one even go about making a movie adaptation? Rob Kostich, President of Activision, had this to say:
"With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise."
Crafting a war movie that appeals to both fans of the games and those who haven't played them sounds simple enough, but it's not. The "Call of Duty" games generally feature a campaign, but there aren't core characters associated with the property overall. The real trick is going to be getting a script and a director that can make the movie feel like the "Call of Duty" games while also being a welcoming war film to outsiders. It's a fine line to walk.
But again, under its new leadership, Paramount is making serious moves. The studio has even secured a deal with "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer, pulling them away from Netflix. That makes this new agreement with Activision yet another huge step for the studio as it sets about trying to reassert itself as a dominant player in Hollywood. Paramount needs new franchises, as the likes of "Transformers" aren't what they used to be. This could be the solution, if executed correctly.
The "Call of Duty" movie doesn't have a release date yet, but stay tuned.