Paramount's Call Of Duty Movie Has To Overcome One Big Problem

One of the biggest video games ever is becoming a movie. Paramount has announced a new partnership with gaming giant Activision that will bring "Call of Duty" to the big screen. Activision previously had a whole "Call of Duty" cinematic universe planned years ago, but it never got off the ground. This time, though, Paramount and its new owner Skydance are ready to get in on the action. But how are they going to make it stand out as more than just another big war movie? That is the question.

According to Deadline, Paramount has signed a film deal with Activision to produce a live-action "Call of Duty" movie. No further details have been revealed, but CEO David Ellison is a major fan of the property and has been making big moves ever since the Paramount merger with Skydance closed several weeks ago. Here's what Ellison had to say about the project:

"As a lifelong fan of 'Call of Duty,' this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original 'Call of Duty,' through 'Modern Warfare' and 'Black Ops,' I've spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don't take lightly. We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve."

"I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand — thrilling longtime fans of 'Call of Duty' while captivating a whole new generation," Ellison concluded.

"Call of Duty" is one of the most recognized brands in all of gaming, and, after seeing Warner Bros. score so big with "A Minecraft Movie" earlier this year to the tune of $957 million at the box office, this seems like a no-brainer. It also presents unique challenges.