Paramount Gave The Stranger Things Creators One Thing Netflix Couldn't (Or Wouldn't)

Netflix is the unquestioned king of streaming. The company generated more revenue in 2024 than the entirety of the global box office, and they've made it crystal clear time and time again that they aren't interested in getting into the theatrical part of the business in any meaningful way. They will occasionally give a big filmmaker's movie a very limited theatrical run, but that's about it. That was a dealbreaker for the Duffer brothers, who are looking to make a name for themselves in movies now that "Stranger Things" is coming to an end.

The Duffers even launched their own production company, Upside Down Productions, in 2022. Now, they can produce projects for Paramount, with the option for those projects to go to theaters in a meaningful way. Under the new deal, the duo will create, write, direct, and produce feature films, TV, and original streaming series for Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, and Paramount+. It's all on the table. (They'll also be able to continue to work on a few Netflix projects, like "Stranger Things" spin-offs and future seasons of a couple other shows that should debut next year.)

At Netflix, their options were limited. If they wanted to make a movie, it would maybe get a limited release, perhaps to qualify for awards or to appease the Duffers. Paramount, on the other hand, wants the Duffers to generate big box office hits — they're actually counting on it. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Matt Belloni at Puck has heard it was a nine-figure sum over those four years. So the studio needs it to pay off in real dollars and cents terms.

Netflix now has to face up to the fact that many A-list creators want to make movies for theaters. They're giving Greta Gerwig's "Narnia" movie a theatrical release next year, but even that concession has caused friction because Netflix doesn't want to fully commit to it in the way Paramount would. The company is either going to have to accept losing certain filmmakers in the future or opt to make a more meaningful effort to get into the theatrical motion picture business. Since the latter option seems unlikely, perhaps Netflix should be ready to watch other creatives sign lucrative deals elsewhere.