Netflix And Paramount Are Battling Over The Duffer Brothers – What Does This Mean For Stranger Things?

Just a matter of months before the final season of "Stranger Things" is set to premiere on Netflix, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have entered into negotiations with rival company Paramount for what would be an all-encompassing deal for future projects. Matthew Belloni of Puck News tweeted the report, which has since been confirmed by various trade publications. If it were to go through, there's a chance fans could experience a change of course to what many still see as Netflix's marquee franchise — one that has a confirmed animated spin-off, "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," on the way, and another live-action spin-off in development.

In addition to those projects, which would turn "Stranger Things" from a hit series with smaller media tie-ins to a proper cinematic/TV universe, the Duffers have two entirely unrelated series coming to Netflix in 2026: a sci-fi series called "The Boroughs," starring Bill Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, and Alfred Molina, and a horror series called "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" led by "The Hateful Eight" actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. With both of those arriving next year, however, the Duffers could be totally free to move onto a new home if they were to work out a deal.

Of course, this is all still in the negotiation stage, and money is likely to be the determining factor. Paramount recently got an influx of capital via its merger with Skydance, and the company has announced plans to increase the number of theatrical films it produces, hoping to release 20 movies a year very soon as opposed to the 11-14 per year it's been releasing recently. (Interestingly, the Duffers' deal with Paramount would include new movies as well as TV projects.) At the same time, there's a personal draw for the Duffers to move over, as Paramount's current head of streaming, Cindy Holland, was the VP of Original Content at Netflix when "Stranger Things" was first acquired by the platform.