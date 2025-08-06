Here Is What The Stranger Things Spin-Off Would Be About

We finally have some concrete details on the long-discussed "Stranger Things" spin-off. While Netflix has yet to give the proposed show the official green light, series creators Ross and Matt Duffer have been discussing it for several years now. The Duffer Brothers teased a "very, very different" spin-off in 2022, but have been mum on the details. They did, however, reveal that Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, had correctly guessed the idea. Now, Wolfhard has spilled what his guess was.

In a recent interview with Variety, Wolfhard discussed his career on the cusp of "Stranger Things" season 5, the show's final season, hitting Netflix in November. The actor was willing and/or allowed to share some details regarding the proposed spin-off. According to Wolfward, it will be more of an anthology series, rather than a direct continuation of the events of the main series. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Like David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks.' Sort of an anthology and different tones but similar universe or same universe. I think set in different places and all tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down. Don't even talk about Hawkins. Don't have any mention of our characters. They were toying around with ideas in case Netflix wanted them. I'm sure they do, and I'm sure it will happen, but there's nothing official. I think the coolest way, the way that I would do it, there has to be labs everywhere. If there was one in Hawkins, there's one in Russia. Where else could they be?"

Undoubtedly, comparing the spin-off to David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" is going to curry favor right up top. Beyond that, the notion of exploring the Upside Down and secret labs elsewhere around the world makes a lot of sense. It would also open up the universe in a major way. In that way, it would seem like a no-brainer.