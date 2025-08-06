Here Is What The Stranger Things Spin-Off Would Be About
We finally have some concrete details on the long-discussed "Stranger Things" spin-off. While Netflix has yet to give the proposed show the official green light, series creators Ross and Matt Duffer have been discussing it for several years now. The Duffer Brothers teased a "very, very different" spin-off in 2022, but have been mum on the details. They did, however, reveal that Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, had correctly guessed the idea. Now, Wolfhard has spilled what his guess was.
In a recent interview with Variety, Wolfhard discussed his career on the cusp of "Stranger Things" season 5, the show's final season, hitting Netflix in November. The actor was willing and/or allowed to share some details regarding the proposed spin-off. According to Wolfward, it will be more of an anthology series, rather than a direct continuation of the events of the main series. Here's what he had to say about it.
"Like David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks.' Sort of an anthology and different tones but similar universe or same universe. I think set in different places and all tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down. Don't even talk about Hawkins. Don't have any mention of our characters. They were toying around with ideas in case Netflix wanted them. I'm sure they do, and I'm sure it will happen, but there's nothing official. I think the coolest way, the way that I would do it, there has to be labs everywhere. If there was one in Hawkins, there's one in Russia. Where else could they be?"
Undoubtedly, comparing the spin-off to David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" is going to curry favor right up top. Beyond that, the notion of exploring the Upside Down and secret labs elsewhere around the world makes a lot of sense. It would also open up the universe in a major way. In that way, it would seem like a no-brainer.
Finn Wolfhard guessed the Stranger Things spin-off years ago
"Nobody — not Netflix, not any of the producers, not any of the directors, not any of the actors — nobody else has figured out what the spinoff is. Finn figured out, which is pretty remarkable," Ross Duffer said to Variety. "We've mind-melded with this kid a bit."
Even though "Stranger Things" season 5 will bring the show to a close, it's very unlikely that Netflix will want to entirely close the door on one of its biggest hits ever. The streamer has already expanded the scope of the franchise with video games and even a stage show in the form of "Stranger Things: The First Shadow." A spin-off series, one that could bring in a new cast and open up a world of possibilities, seems like a logical next step.
Whether or not the show is eventually given the green light remains to be seen. What we know for sure is that the Duffer Brothers are ready to move onto other projects after spending a full decade in Hawkins. The creators previously indicated they would "pass the baton" to someone else, should the spin-off move forward. As for who that would be? All we can do is aimlessly speculate but it would undoubtedly be a highly coveted job.
In the meantime, fans can look forward to a lot from Mike, Eleven, and the gang when the show returns in November. The super-sized episodes will be broken up into two volumes, with the series finale dropping on New Year's Eve to help ring in 2026 with a bang.
"Stranger Things" season 5 premieres on Netflix on November 26, 2025.