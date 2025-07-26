Why There Won't Be A Twin Peaks Season 4, According To The Show's Co-Creator
One of the boldest aspects of David Lynch and Mark Frost's "Twin Peaks: The Return" (which was basically "Twin Peaks" season 3) was the way it looked like it was going to give fans the closure they had always wanted, only to swerve dramatically in the other direction at the eleventh hour. "Part 16" and "Part 17" were filled with cathartic, long-awaited moments for "Twin Peaks" enthusiasts; they even featured a brief scene where all our favorite characters happily hang out together, celebrating how they finally defeated the evil Bob (Frank Silva) by ... well, punching him really hard. But then the finale, "Part 18," took us into dark, ambiguous, aggressively Lynchian territory.
"The Return" ends with the heroic Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) bringing an alternate version of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) back to the Palmer family home. He's hoping this will give her (and him) some sense of peace, but when they arrive, they find a complete stranger living in the house. Not only that, but this alternate Laura doesn't recognize the place. Cooper is left confused and disappointed. On the street outside the Palmers' house, he suddenly asks, "What year is this?" It's a line that not only disorients the viewer (we realize we don't know the answer to this either), but it also reminds us that Cooper's someone who's lost decades of his life thanks to the Laura Palmer mystery. Even if he gave up his quest to save Laura and returned to his former existence the minute after this scene, Cooper is still a man who's been dislodged from time, and that loss will stick with him forever.
And if that wasn't dark enough, the finale closes out with Laura seemingly recognizing the house before hearing the distant sound of her mother's voice from inside. She screams, the house goes dark, and the credits roll. It's a horrifying final note to end the show on — one that left its audience feeling unsettled and depressed. It's a conclusion that left some fans desperately wanting more, but sadly, there will never be another season of "Twin Peaks." Why not?
Mark Frost feels David Lynch's death has 'closed the circle' for Twin Peaks
Speaking to Empire Magazine (via ComicBook.com) in the wake of Lynch's passing, Frost explained that it's highly unlikely a new season of "Twin Peaks" will ever be made. As he put it, "We had talked a little bit about where a fourth season might go, but with David having left us, it's hard to imagine doing anything beyond this. It certainly feels like it closed the circle."
Even before Lynch's death, though, a fourth season didn't seem all that likely. When Lynch himself was asked about it during a panel at Serbia's Belgrade Culture Centre in 2017 (via NME), right after "The Return" had wrapped up, he seemed hesitant. "It took me four and a half years to write and film this season," he noted, signaling that if he ever did decide to make a fourth season, it would undoubtedly be a long wait. Speaking separately to Entertainment Weekly that same year, Lynch confirmed that Showtime hadn't approached him about making any more "Twin Peaks," remarking, "The thing just finished! Even if there was more, it would be four years from now before anyone would see it. We'll just have to wait and see."
By 2018, however, Lynch was more assertive about "The Return" being the show's intended permanent finale. "This is the ending. This is the ending. It's right there. You all just saw the ending," as he told viewers at an Emmy "For Your Consideration" event (via IndieWire).
Beyond Lynch and Frost's creative interests, another factor to consider here is that "Twin Peaks: The Return" was not a ratings hit. As Deadline reported at the time of its airing, the series' viewership was a mere fraction of what "Twin Peaks" had drawn in its season 1 peak at the start of the 1990s. As hard as it may be for some to imagine, given the show's massive critical success and the praise it earned from hardcore "Twin Peaks" fans, but "The Return" wasn't all that well-liked by more casual viewers. It was a little too weird and inaccessible to be a mainstream success, and, frankly, it's a miracle Showtime even agreed to green light a project as strange as "The Return" in the first place (making it all the less likely it'll ever do that again).
Why Twin Peaks: The Return is a perfectly fine conclusion
Although it makes sense that viewers would want more from this wonderful TV series, it's ultimately for the best that "Twin Peaks" simply ended on its own terms. Yes, viewers didn't get answers to certain questions that had been nagging them for decades — like what was actually going on with Audrey (Sherilyn Fenn) — but that lack of closure is likely meant to mirror the disorientation of poor Cooper in the series' final moments. The show's hero is punished for his inability to let the mystery be and keep the past in the past, but viewers were given an opportunity to learn from his mistake. We can make peace with moving on from "Twin Peaks," even if Cooper never could.
In the same interview where he confirmed they'll never be another season of "Twin Peaks," Frost shared his and Lynch's thought process behind the final episode of "The Return," reinforcing the idea that it was a perfectly acceptable closing note for the show at large. As he put it:
"Initially, David and I were in two minds about how to end 'The Return.' I felt that Cooper going back and rescuing Laura, then having the mystery of her death disappear, might be an extraordinary way to bring us back to ground zero. But David said, 'He has to pay a price for what he's tried to do.' Sheryl Lee was incredible. This is the moment when the full horror comes back to this poor soul; it's the price Laura Palmer pays for Cooper's attempted good deed. That was the end of this story."