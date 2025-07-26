Why There Won't Be A Twin Peaks Season 4, According To The Show's Co-Creator

Speaking to Empire Magazine (via ComicBook.com) in the wake of Lynch's passing, Frost explained that it's highly unlikely a new season of "Twin Peaks" will ever be made. As he put it, "We had talked a little bit about where a fourth season might go, but with David having left us, it's hard to imagine doing anything beyond this. It certainly feels like it closed the circle."

Even before Lynch's death, though, a fourth season didn't seem all that likely. When Lynch himself was asked about it during a panel at Serbia's Belgrade Culture Centre in 2017 (via NME), right after "The Return" had wrapped up, he seemed hesitant. "It took me four and a half years to write and film this season," he noted, signaling that if he ever did decide to make a fourth season, it would undoubtedly be a long wait. Speaking separately to Entertainment Weekly that same year, Lynch confirmed that Showtime hadn't approached him about making any more "Twin Peaks," remarking, "The thing just finished! Even if there was more, it would be four years from now before anyone would see it. We'll just have to wait and see."

By 2018, however, Lynch was more assertive about "The Return" being the show's intended permanent finale. "This is the ending. This is the ending. It's right there. You all just saw the ending," as he told viewers at an Emmy "For Your Consideration" event (via IndieWire).

Beyond Lynch and Frost's creative interests, another factor to consider here is that "Twin Peaks: The Return" was not a ratings hit. As Deadline reported at the time of its airing, the series' viewership was a mere fraction of what "Twin Peaks" had drawn in its season 1 peak at the start of the 1990s. As hard as it may be for some to imagine, given the show's massive critical success and the praise it earned from hardcore "Twin Peaks" fans, but "The Return" wasn't all that well-liked by more casual viewers. It was a little too weird and inaccessible to be a mainstream success, and, frankly, it's a miracle Showtime even agreed to green light a project as strange as "The Return" in the first place (making it all the less likely it'll ever do that again).