Twin Peaks Ending Explained: What Year Is This?

In many respects, even attempting to write this piece is foolhardy. Articles like this are usually the space to explore an ending that alters a franchise's trajectory, a climactic twist, or something ambiguous that makes you choose what you believed happened. These can all be explained through logic and rationality, and often times, the creators of these works themselves will do interviews about how they see their endings. Storytelling in a visual medium — especially with mainstream Hollywood storytelling — tends to be rather blunt in its desire to impart some sort of message or arrive at a conclusion that satisfies the dramatic and emotional elements of the story.

But we are talking about David Lynch here, the preeminent American cinematic surrealist of the last half century. The word "Lynchian" has become synonymous with something being odd and unexplainable in any movie. This is a man who said "Eraserhead" was his most spiritual film but refused to elaborate on how or why that is the case. Surrealism deals directly with the unconscious mind, and by its nature, the unconscious mind cannot be rationalized. It is literally un-conscious.

So, to say that I'll be "explaining" the ending of one of Lynch's masterpieces, "Twin Peaks," is somewhat of a misnomer. After all, this is not a puzzle to solve. Famously, Lynch never even wanted to answer the central question of the series of who killed Laura Palmer and was only forced to by network executives. There is a structure and story to "Twin Peaks," but that doesn't mean that's the primary focus. What I will be doing is examining the emotional and psychological fallout of the series through the prism of story, as that is truly what the series builds to, as the question "What does it all mean?" won't get you very far.