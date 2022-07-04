The Duffer Brothers Want To 'Pass The Baton' To Someone Else For The Stranger Things Spin-Off, But Remain 'Very Involved'

"Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me," Matt Duffer explained. "You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."

Concrete story details of any potential "Stranger Things" spin-off are still completely under wraps, with the pair previously mentioning that actor Finn Wolfhard is the only person involved in the flagship series who correctly guessed the premise of the proposed new show. Although the project seems to be in the idea stages now (even the folks at Netflix still don't know what it's about!), the massive success of "Stranger Things" seems like it should be enough to ensure the spin-off moves forward.

The Duffers do say they still "want to be very involved" with the new story that will come from their original idea, but they seem pretty certain about wanting to get some other creatives involved in the next iteration of the "Stranger Things" universe. "Hopefully we find that right person to pass the baton to while we go on to do new stuff," Ross Duffer said.

The pair didn't confirm any plot particulars for the spin-off, but Ross Duffer says that while the project technically shares "connective tissue" with the original series, to them, the most important connection will be "the storytelling sensibility." They also admit that spin-offs about existing main characters like Eleven or Dustin, or background characters like Dr. Brenner's other experiments, don't interest them. "We've done all that," Matt Duffer says. "So [the spin-off idea we have is] very different."