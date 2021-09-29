Stranger Things Spin-Offs Teased By Netflix Head Ted Sarandos

How much stranger can things at Netflix get? Ted Sarandos, the streamer's co-CEO, certainly seems to think there's room for more strangeness in the form of one or more "Stranger Things" spin-offs.

Sarandos recently spoke at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills (via Deadline), where he revealed some interesting data about Netflix's most popular series and films. "Stranger Things" naturally ranked in the top five, with views from 67 million accounts over 582 million hours. The only thing consistently more popular than it across both charts (number of accounts and total view hours) was "Bridgerton."

We heard back in January that "Bridgerton" had become Netflix's biggest show, but if period costume dramas aren't your thing and you're more of a genre TV fan, you'll be happy to know that the "Stranger Things" universe may extend beyond the four or five seasons that the main show has planned. Sarandos talked about the importance of engagement and said, "Franchises are good, but what you want are hits."

"Stranger Things" is still getting engagement and it fits the definition of a hit by any metric. Sarandos labeled it "a franchise being born" and alluded to "spin-offs." Deadline notes that there's "been talk that star Millie Bobby Brown could be taking lead in an extension of the Duffer Bros universe under the terms of her own big Netflix deal."