First Stranger Things Season 5 Footage Teases Old Friendships And New Characters

Who could've foreseen the Duffer Brothers' 1980s-set love letter to Generation X's upbringing becoming a global sensation? "Stranger Things" is far removed from the humble nostalgic sci-fi horror series that quietly premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2016, with the property now encompassing novels, comic books, and video games, plus a stage play and a developing collection of spinoff series that includes an animated show (like many of the '80s franchises that inspired it, in an example of things coming full circle). And of course, there's still one last season of the parent series to go — one that will ideally arrive sometime before the "Stranger Things" kiddos are all in their 40s. (Seriously, some of them are now directing movies themselves.)

Due to companies like Netflix failing to reach a fair agreement with the people who make their films and TV series before the deadline last year, production on "Stranger Things" season 5 didn't start until January 2024 (just a couple of months after the actors strike of 2023 was finally settled). But then again, fans should be used to longer-than-expected breaks between seasons at this point, what with "Stranger Things" season 4 taking three years to come together due to a combination of the COVID-19 lockdowns and the sheer scale of its storyline. At least season 5 will be a tad more manageable in that respect, with the Duffers planning to keep the show's ever-growing cast together on their home turf of Hawkins, Indiana.

Now, at long last, we have a small taste of what to expect. You can check out the first official "Stranger Things" season 5 footage above!