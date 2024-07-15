First Stranger Things Season 5 Footage Teases Old Friendships And New Characters
Who could've foreseen the Duffer Brothers' 1980s-set love letter to Generation X's upbringing becoming a global sensation? "Stranger Things" is far removed from the humble nostalgic sci-fi horror series that quietly premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2016, with the property now encompassing novels, comic books, and video games, plus a stage play and a developing collection of spinoff series that includes an animated show (like many of the '80s franchises that inspired it, in an example of things coming full circle). And of course, there's still one last season of the parent series to go — one that will ideally arrive sometime before the "Stranger Things" kiddos are all in their 40s. (Seriously, some of them are now directing movies themselves.)
Due to companies like Netflix failing to reach a fair agreement with the people who make their films and TV series before the deadline last year, production on "Stranger Things" season 5 didn't start until January 2024 (just a couple of months after the actors strike of 2023 was finally settled). But then again, fans should be used to longer-than-expected breaks between seasons at this point, what with "Stranger Things" season 4 taking three years to come together due to a combination of the COVID-19 lockdowns and the sheer scale of its storyline. At least season 5 will be a tad more manageable in that respect, with the Duffers planning to keep the show's ever-growing cast together on their home turf of Hawkins, Indiana.
Now, at long last, we have a small taste of what to expect. You can check out the first official "Stranger Things" season 5 footage above!
A great final season? Stranger things have happened
They grow up so quickly, don't they? Most of the "Stranger Things" kids are now young adults who can barely pass as teenagers anymore ... although if you're really that hung up on this then, well, you likely have a hard time enjoying films and TV shows about high schoolers in general. Besides, who cares about such trivial details after spending the last four seasons watching the series' stars come of age, all the while battling monsters and shadowy government agents? Season 5 promises to bring their characters' journeys to quite an emotional conclusion as they prepare to take down the nefarious Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and everything he and the Upside Down can throw at them for good.
With so many story threads to tie up and sub-plots to resolve, season 5 will certainly be hard-pressed to stick the landing. "Stranger Things" has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, with season 4, in particular, having threatened to collapse under the sheer weight of all the thrills, chills, and spectacle it tried to pack in. Yet, as has often been the case in the past, the show's humor and heart kept it marching forward more than any single nostalgic reference or needle drop (although Kate Bush is still the greatest thing to happen to this series, on that we can surely all agree). And with the heroes of Hawkins facing the end of times in season 5, who better to help them make it across the finish line in one piece than series newcomer and Sarah Connor herself, Linda Hamilton?
/Film will bring you more news on "Stranger Things" season 5 as it comes our way.