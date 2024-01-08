Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 Has Finally, Truly Begun Production

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp are all present and accounted for, with some of them looking like they're right on the cusp of being too old for this s***. Sadie Sink is back too, so she'll likely be doing more than being in a coma, even though that's where we left her at the end of season 4. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are back as well, along with Joe Keery and Maya Hawke. Plus, Priah Ferguson will be returning as Lucas' sister, who has grown up considerable since her debut on the series. The gang will also be joined by Amybeth McNulty, who will be back as Vickie, a character introduced in season 4 that Robin (Hawke) has a crush on.

Of course, the proper adults of Winona Ryder and David Harbour are back too, having finally come together romantically at the end of the previous season. Brett Gelman will also be back as the eccentric yet intrepid reporter Murray Bauman. And finally, the newest cast member is also seated among everyone else, and that's "Terminator" franchise star Linda Hamilton, whose role on the series has yet to be revealed. We'll likely be waiting awhile until we know her place in all of this.

Since this is the final season of "Stranger Things," you can expect plenty of secrets to be kept behind the scenes. As Harbour previously told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, "I know where we net out and it's very, very moving. It's a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past." As of now, we know the first episode will be called "The Crawl," and we've already speculated wildly on what that could mean.

We'll keep you posted whenever anything major comes out about "Stranger Things" season 5, but since the new seasons likely isn't to debut until 2025, we could be waiting quite a long time. Stay tuned.