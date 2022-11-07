Let's Speculate Endlessly About The Title Of Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1

When Netflix officially declared November 6 as "Stranger Things Day," they promised theatrical screenings, pop-up events across the country, and so much more. Chosen to commemorate the in-universe date in 1983 that marks the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) into the Upside Down, November 6, 2022, will forever be known as the day "Stranger Things" fans everywhere kicked off their wild speculation regarding the show's final season.

As part of the day's festivities, the official "Stranger Things" Twitter account posted an image of the title page from the first episode of season 5, with the caption "season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day." Thanks for all the lowercase letters, clearly millennial social media account manager!

season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day pic.twitter.com/xCdNLjD7Yt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2022

When we last saw our faves at the end of season 4 volume 2, the crew had all reunited in Hawkins following separate battles, only to see a horrifying line dividing their Midwest town. One side boasted blooming flowers and plenty of living wilderness, while the other looks like something out of Vecna's nightmarish hellscape. The Upside Down and reality have converged, which means our heroes (and the government) are no longer the only people who know about the other realm.

We already learned earlier this summer that the final season would stay in Hawkins, Indiana instead of forcing our beloved characters to have mini-adventures across the globe, but now that we know the title of the first episode, we can begin the tinfoil hat-wearing process of trying to predict how season 5 will kick off.