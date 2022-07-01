The Meticulous Details That Went Into The Stranger Things 4 Cast's Costumes

"Stranger Things" season 4 is finally out. But if you haven't finished yet — and fear not, this won't spoil you for anything — you can spend a few minutes perusing the clothes that made up the '80s looks for the new season. GQ posted a video with "Stranger Things" costume designer Amy Parris, who gives a really detailed breakdown of the way she and her department created the season's '80s clothing.

Parris said that some of the items were actually hard to get, not because they were vintage (which a whole lot of pieces are), but because during the pandemic, they had limited shopping options. Sometimes they'd get something, and try to buy like five of the same pieces, but that there was no way to get them with limited places to actually buy them from. She also said that they had color palettes for each location, like gritty and dirty and brown for the Russia scenes, and rusty and saturated for Hawkins, with bright ones for California. She leaned into '80s films like "One of the Guys" and "Tuff Turf" for inspiration.

Parris also looked at yearbooks from the same time in different regions of the country. She mentioned Ally Sheedy as an inspiration for Eden (Audrey Holcomb), Molly Ringwald for Vickie (AmyBeth McNulty), and Brooke Shields for Nancy (Natalia Dyer).