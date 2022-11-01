Netflix Announces Stranger Things Day With Theater Screenings, Merch Drops, And More

November 6 is a day that has been forever etched into the minds of "Stranger Things" fans, as it was on that day in 1983 when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared. Netflix has made an effort to commemorate the day ever since the show took off, but this year's celebration will be different. The streamer announced that it will be expanding "Stranger Things Day" like never before with theatrical screenings and special pop-up events across the United States.

This year's "Stranger Things" event will be held in collaboration with Cinemark Theatres in nearly 20 cities, including Los Angeles and New York City. There, fans will be able to watch "Stranger Things 4: Vol. 2" for the first time on the big screen. While that might seem egregious due to the fact that the second half of the fourth season is around four hours long, we've heard of longer theater marathons.

"We'll also have trivia, giveaways, and other surprises, making this an event you won't want to miss," wrote Netflix on the official "Stranger Things Day" website.