There's One Big Question Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Won't Answer

Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" season 4 ends with a major reveal, leaving several lingering questions to be answered in the fast-approaching Volume 2 of the show. However, fans will not have all the answers when it comes to the major mysteries concerning the Upside Down.

The Duffer Brothers recently spoke to Variety, revealing that Volume 2 will not be explaining why time froze in the Upside Down since the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing:

"That is actually one of the few questions that we've raised this season that isn't going to get answered in Volume 2. But that's setting the stage for some big reveals in our final season. Midway through Season 1...we spent like a week with our writers just writing out all the mythology and that really is where we really defined what the Upside Down was and where these monsters were coming from and what it all meant. And so this season, we are giving the audience a lot of information, but there's still mysteries about the Upside Down, and that is a big one. But we really wanted to hint at it this season because it's going to play such a huge role moving..."

While this major question will not be addressed this season, the Duffer Brothers also clarified that viewers will be one step closer to solving the mystery, as we do learn more about the phenomenon in Volume 2.