The Duffer Brothers Promise Will's Sexuality Is Addressed In Part 2 Of Stranger Things Season 4

Nearly four-fifths of the way through its run, "Stranger Things" still doesn't know what to do with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) beyond trapping him in the Upside-Down or making him a vessel for the Mind Flayer. This issue has really come to a head in "Stranger Things" season 4 Vol. 1. When he isn't looking on sadly as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is bullied at school or moping around as the third wheel on her dates with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will spends his time shooting longing glances at Mike while waiting for a chance to finally give him the painting Will clearly made for him.

Far from a new development, sensitive Will has always been queer-coded on "Stranger Things," with mentions of him being called homophobic slurs at school (and by his own terrible dad) going back to season 1. The show's hints about his sexuality have only gotten more heavy-handed since then, to the degree that it really just feels like queer-baiting at this point. Not helping matters, the show's cast and creatives have been reticent to discuss the matter, with Schnapp having once said, "It's really up to interpretation" if viewers believe Will is queer or not.

Speaking to TVLine, "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer promised the show will, at long last, shed some light on the matter in season 4 Vol. 2. Said Matt Duffer: