Stranger Things Season 5 Will Keep The Action (And The Characters) In Hawkins

"Stranger Things" season 4 was all over the place in more ways than one. While the latest and biggest season of the Netflix hit was inconsistently entertaining, it also saw the heroes of Hawkins in all corners of the world. Some members of the original D&D party — and their older teen counterparts — stayed home to protect Indiana, whereas other characters spent much of the season in a Russian prison, or a desert laboratory, or a California suburb. Some fans enjoyed the sprawling setup, but others were less enamored by the decision to keep many characters split up until the final episode.

If you're part of the latter category, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have good news for you: the show's final season will be set firmly back in Hawkins, Indiana. The news comes via a post-finale conversation the filmmakers had with the podcast Happy Sad Confused (via The Wrap), in which they answered questions about the show's fifth season. Although the final installments are still just ideas in the Duffer brothers' heads — they'll re-open the writers' room in August, according to Collider — they do know the drama will be largely contained to one setting in a throwback to the show's halcyon early days. Matt Duffer told Happy Sad Confused: