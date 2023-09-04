A Letter From Steven Spielberg Informed The Look Of Stranger Things Season 4

If you thought this latest season of "Stranger Things" was a little bluer than normal, well it's not your imagination, and it's for a good reason. Turns out it was at the behest of the best living filmmaker.

The long and short of it is that show creators Matt and Ross Duffer received a note from Steven Spielberg sometime after season one of "Stranger Things" where he complimented their throwback use of blue hue for their nighttime scenes. This was definitely more common in the '70s and '80s and while James Cameron might be best known for his blue nighttime photography, Spielberg himself dabbled in that look. Go back and watch "Jaws" and most of the nights are shown in shades of blue.

In "Jaws" that was mostly due to the "day for night" process which is when filmmakers shoot nighttime scenes during the day and slap a particular filter on the camera's lens to make it look more authentically like night. For whatever reason (I'm not a scientist) that brings out the blue.

All this came to light in a 2022 interview in Filmmaker Magazine with "Stranger Things" season 4 cinematographer Caleb Heymann, where he talked about what he's added to this new season. For The Duffers, it was at the top of their list to go back to that blue-ish nighttime look that they did in the first season and then put on the back burner for the seasons thereafter.

I mean, if Spielberg says you're doing something right then you gotta keep doing that thing, even if you're already so big that new episodes of the show can break the biggest streaming service that exists.