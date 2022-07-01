The Release Of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 Broke Netflix This Morning

The Upside Down has managed to break the internet. "Stranger Things 4" volume 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, leaving fans of the show to scramble and click on the play button as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this led to the entire platform crashing around the time the new volumed dropped, around 3 a.m. EST (via Comic Book).

Downdetector.com, a global uptime-monitoring site that reports crashes/unusual activity experienced by sites, confirmed that Netflix users were having issues with the platform during the time the new volume dropped. The number of complaints about the technical glitches was close to 13,000 at the time, but the issue was thankfully resolved by Netflix pretty quickly.

Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" season 4 garnered massive popularity, and fans had to wait for a month before getting the opportunity to watch volume 2, whose final episode is as long as a feature-length film. The anticipation is understandable, as volume 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, as we see different members of the gang gearing for the big fight with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Fuelling the fire is the fact that the Duffer Brothers warned fans about potential character deaths this season, which might have contributed to the mad rush when the episodes premiered.