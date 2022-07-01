The Release Of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 Broke Netflix This Morning
The Upside Down has managed to break the internet. "Stranger Things 4" volume 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, leaving fans of the show to scramble and click on the play button as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this led to the entire platform crashing around the time the new volumed dropped, around 3 a.m. EST (via Comic Book).
Downdetector.com, a global uptime-monitoring site that reports crashes/unusual activity experienced by sites, confirmed that Netflix users were having issues with the platform during the time the new volume dropped. The number of complaints about the technical glitches was close to 13,000 at the time, but the issue was thankfully resolved by Netflix pretty quickly.
Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" season 4 garnered massive popularity, and fans had to wait for a month before getting the opportunity to watch volume 2, whose final episode is as long as a feature-length film. The anticipation is understandable, as volume 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, as we see different members of the gang gearing for the big fight with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Fuelling the fire is the fact that the Duffer Brothers warned fans about potential character deaths this season, which might have contributed to the mad rush when the episodes premiered.
Bigger battles, bigger hells
Spoilers ahead for volume 1 of "Stranger Things," season 4.
It might take a while for viewers to get through the final episodes of volume 2 — approximately four hours — and a lot goes down in the finale, bringing disparate narrative threads to a (semi) conclusion. Given the darker and more serious tone of the current seasons, the stakes are higher than ever, especially as Vecna wishes to carry out his plans to open multiple gates and unleash hell on Hawkins. As the gang is separated, with some back in Hawkins, and the others in Lenora Hills, they need to find a way to work in tandem so as to defeat Vecna's evil for good.
Volume 1 ended with Nancy (Natalia Dyer) being under Vecna's spell, who reveals his true identity to her, and in turn, the viewer, while Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) learns the truth about the past and the role she played in opening a portal to the Upside Down. Back in Russia, Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) are finally united, but they are trapped inside a prison block and need to find a way to escape.
Volume 2 goes about addressing these narrative threads right away, delivering some epic moments that truly pay off seminal plot points. Keeping in mind that the final season of the show is yet to premiere sometime down the line, the big fight is yet to be fought, and the worst is not over for our Hawkins/Lenora Hill residents.
Volume 2 of "Stranger Things," episode 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.