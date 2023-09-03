An Original Stranger Things Script Reveals A Different Motivation For Henry Creel

This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things" season 4.

In "Stranger Things" season 4, Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) dons several identities over the years. Starting off as a soft-spoken aloof young boy with a fascination with death and decay, Henry goes on to become Dr. Martin Brenner's (Matthew Modine) patient zero — dubbed 001 — and this path only exacerbates his darkest desires and the need to reshape the world as per his desires. Young Henry's motivations are not rooted in trauma or circumstantial tragedy, but in an acute awareness of his abilities that supersede those of other people, as well as a deep sense of apathy for the world around him. While Henry's time with Brunner only serves to heighten his loneliness in a world unable to accommodate his desires, his eventual turn into Vecna results from greed, hubris, and the need to play God in an alien, lawless realm with monstrous entities.

What's most interesting about Henry's storyline in season 4 is the way it is recounted, where parts of memories surrounding the Creel House are strung together to create incomplete pictures that are fleshed out with added context down the line. At first, a young Henry appears innocent, especially with the allegations surrounding Victor Creel (Robert Englund), his father, who is accused of murdering his own family during the spring of 1959. As the core gang tries to piece together the past, it is soon revealed that Henry was the one who framed his father on purpose, and committed the murders simply because he wanted to. However, the original script for season 4, episode 7, "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" (via Deadline), paints an even darker picture of Henry, where he is etched as more ruthless in his motivations to kill his family, harboring darker, more apathetic feelings towards humanity.